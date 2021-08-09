AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.94 Billion

Equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will post $56.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $57.75 billion. AmerisourceBergen posted sales of $49.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year sales of $210.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $209.19 billion to $211.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $233.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $226.44 billion to $236.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share.

ABC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.60.

NYSE ABC traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $120.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.53. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $128.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $1,487,418.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,101 shares in the company, valued at $23,747,151.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $2,460,414.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,341 shares of company stock worth $10,768,506 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

