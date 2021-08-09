AMO Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.21 Million (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. AMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $49.00 million and $1.21 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMO Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded up 67.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00052026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00014499 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $354.40 or 0.00817663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00099489 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00039975 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin (AMO) is a coin. It launched on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,071,148,719 coins. The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

AMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

