Ampleforth Achieves Market Cap of $154.10 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 9th. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $154.10 million and approximately $11.38 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00002420 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00052766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.46 or 0.00820762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00103962 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00039902 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 189,065,259 coins and its circulating supply is 137,376,924 coins. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars.

