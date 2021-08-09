Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 187.13% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amryt Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amryt Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Amryt Pharma stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.54. Amryt Pharma has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.36 million and a PE ratio of -18.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Context Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 77,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $2,167,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 6.8% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 429,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after buying an additional 27,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amryt Pharma by 22.5% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,103,000 after buying an additional 185,994 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

