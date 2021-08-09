Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 187.13% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amryt Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amryt Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.
Amryt Pharma stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.54. Amryt Pharma has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.36 million and a PE ratio of -18.04.
About Amryt Pharma
Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.
