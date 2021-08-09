Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

AMRS has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Amyris in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Amyris has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.39.

Shares of AMRS opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.13. Amyris has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.36 million. Amyris’s revenue was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amyris will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,477,135.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amyris by 41.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,955,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510,892 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 1,724.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,079,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,968 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,998,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 1,993.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after acquiring an additional 845,245 shares during the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

