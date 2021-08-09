Analysts Anticipate Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to report ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.89) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.33). Blueprint Medicines reported earnings of $11.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 114.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year earnings of ($6.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.39) to ($5.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($5.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.16) to ($4.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $95.49 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $66.20 and a 1 year high of $125.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at $568,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at $382,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

