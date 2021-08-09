Analysts Anticipate Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) to announce sales of $47.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boqii’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.29 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boqii will report full year sales of $206.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $204.64 million to $209.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $279.41 million, with estimates ranging from $275.55 million to $283.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boqii.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $35.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.28 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boqii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of BQ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.94. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,167. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22. The firm has a market cap of $264.77 million and a P/E ratio of -17.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Boqii has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $12.84.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Boqii by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 597,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 27,734 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Boqii in the first quarter worth $193,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Boqii in the first quarter worth $133,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Boqii in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boqii by 193.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 97,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

