Analysts Anticipate Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $348.00 Million

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will announce sales of $348.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $347.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $348.40 million. Fair Isaac posted sales of $374.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $560.00.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total transaction of $8,634,154.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,669,429.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total value of $6,323,949.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,086 shares of company stock worth $27,929,875. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,319,816,000 after purchasing an additional 260,821 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.3% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,710,000 after purchasing an additional 319,723 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 583,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,377,000 after purchasing an additional 45,520 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 544,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

FICO traded down $7.71 on Wednesday, hitting $469.90. 254,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,090. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $510.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $553.97.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fair Isaac (FICO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.