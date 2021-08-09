Analysts Anticipate Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $348.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will announce sales of $348.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $347.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $348.40 million. Fair Isaac posted sales of $374.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $560.00.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total transaction of $8,634,154.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,669,429.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total value of $6,323,949.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,086 shares of company stock worth $27,929,875. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,319,816,000 after purchasing an additional 260,821 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.3% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,710,000 after purchasing an additional 319,723 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 583,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,377,000 after purchasing an additional 45,520 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 544,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

FICO traded down $7.71 on Wednesday, hitting $469.90. 254,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,090. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $510.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $553.97.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

