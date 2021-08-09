Analysts Anticipate Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. Falcon Minerals posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock opened at $4.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $406.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.00 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96. Falcon Minerals has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.71%. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

