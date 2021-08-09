Analysts Anticipate Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to Announce $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Webster Financial reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Webster Financial.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WBS shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

WBS opened at $50.74 on Monday. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,955,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,605,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,851,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,249,000 after buying an additional 796,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,354,000 after buying an additional 439,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,782,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.