Analysts Expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to report sales of $120.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.10 million and the lowest is $120.00 million. Motorcar Parts of America reported sales of $95.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year sales of $592.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $594.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $626.33 million, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $642.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $168.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.30 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

Several research firms have commented on MPAA. Zacks Investment Research cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorcar Parts of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $21.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.81. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,048,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,587,000 after buying an additional 120,358 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,108,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 24,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 17,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

