Analysts Expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to Post $1.92 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will announce $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.95. State Street reported earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full year earnings of $7.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.08 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.08.

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,288 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,012. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in State Street by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of State Street by 7,138.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,519,000 after acquiring an additional 576,145 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,075,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,083,000 after acquiring an additional 31,894 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STT traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $90.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,808. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. State Street has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $91.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

