Analysts Expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to Announce $0.82 EPS

Brokerages expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Progressive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $0.40. The Progressive posted earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $6.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $6.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.92.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $96.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.27. The Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,721 shares in the company, valued at $25,778,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,200,517. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $223,437,000 after acquiring an additional 176,325 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

