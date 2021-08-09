Analysts Expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to Post $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.32. Universal Display reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.67.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $209.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.97. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $161.01 and a 12-month high of $262.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

