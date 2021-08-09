Analysts Issue Forecasts for SPX Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SPX in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Shares of SPXC opened at $65.00 on Monday. SPX has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of SPX in the first quarter worth $115,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the second quarter worth $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPX by 20.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPX during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

