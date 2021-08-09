Analysts Offer Predictions for DermTech, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for DermTech in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.36) per share for the year. William Blair also issued estimates for DermTech’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.77) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on DermTech in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Shares of DermTech stock opened at $38.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 0.80. DermTech has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in DermTech by 74.8% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DermTech during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in DermTech during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DermTech during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in DermTech during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrico Picozza sold 94,719 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $3,479,028.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $514,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,118 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $48,554.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,498 shares in the company, valued at $20,694,308.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,203 shares of company stock worth $6,590,210. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

