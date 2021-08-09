Analysts Offer Predictions for Vonage Holdings Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Vonage in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst A. Kurtz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vonage’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

VG opened at $14.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Vonage has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.08, a P/E/G ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vonage during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vonage during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vonage by 1,536.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Vonage by 48.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in Vonage by 42.3% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

