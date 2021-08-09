Analysts Set Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Target Price at $60.82

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.82.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Accolade in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Accolade in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Accolade by 920.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Accolade in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Accolade has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.26.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.78 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

