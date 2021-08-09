Analysts Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target at $46.84

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.84.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOS. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

GOOS traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.57. The stock had a trading volume of 33,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,754. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.41. Canada Goose has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $50.05.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at about $54,394,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,299,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 5,073.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 507,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,922,000 after buying an additional 497,751 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 55.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,503,000 after buying an additional 423,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter worth $13,070,000. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

