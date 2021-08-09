Analysts Set Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Target Price at $45.32

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.32.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,443. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,205 over the last three months. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,376,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $16,283,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,170.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,567,000 after buying an additional 530,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,476,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,108,000 after buying an additional 365,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $15,992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

