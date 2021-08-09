Analysts Set FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Target Price at $28.67

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FGEN. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at $605,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FibroGen by 219.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,441,000 after acquiring an additional 267,470 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in FibroGen by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in FibroGen by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,997. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $57.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.96.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

