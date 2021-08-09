Analysts Set loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Price Target at $17.62

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.62.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of loanDepot from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

loanDepot stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $779.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th.

In other loanDepot news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at $259,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the second quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 417.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

