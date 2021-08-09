Analysts Set Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Price Target at $18.80

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $21.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.59%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

