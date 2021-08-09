Analysts Set ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Target Price at $41.75

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $40.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.68.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $61,872.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,305.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 5,798 shares of company stock worth $145,494 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORIC. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 131,125 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $722,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 56,837 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.