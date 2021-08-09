Analysts Set Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Price Target at $19.63

Shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.13.

PFHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Professional in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Professional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Professional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Professional stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,291. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.55. The company has a market cap of $272.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.04. Professional has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $20.66.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). Professional had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Professional will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $66,059.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,078.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $44,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,155.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,468 shares of company stock valued at $593,651 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Professional by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Professional by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Professional in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Professional by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Professional by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

