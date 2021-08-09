Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Vocera Communications (VCRA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE: VCRA) in the last few weeks:

8/4/2021 – Vocera Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vocera Communications Inc. provides mobile communication solutions focused on addressing critical communication challenges facing hospitals. The Company’s solutions consist of its Voice Communication, new Messaging and Care Transition solutions. It enables users to communicate with a Vocera Wi-Fi (TM) Smartphone or Vocera Connect application for smartphones including Blackberry, iPhone, and Android devices. Vocera Communications Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. “

8/2/2021 – Vocera Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Vocera Communications had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Vocera Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Vocera Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Vocera Communications Inc. provides mobile communication solutions focused on addressing critical communication challenges facing hospitals. The Company’s solutions consist of its Voice Communication, new Messaging and Care Transition solutions. It enables users to communicate with a Vocera Wi-Fi (TM) Smartphone or Vocera Connect application for smartphones including Blackberry, iPhone, and Android devices. Vocera Communications Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. “

Shares of VCRA stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $45.80. 3,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,741. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.40 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.84. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. Analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $130,455.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 83,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,125.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $30,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,207 shares of company stock worth $3,078,106 over the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 13,080 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,886,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,324,000 after buying an additional 65,545 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,612,000 after buying an additional 17,857 shares during the period.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

