Analyzing Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) & Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) and Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine Immune Sciences has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Eagle Pharmaceuticals and Alpine Immune Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Pharmaceuticals $187.80 million 3.19 $11.99 million $0.87 52.61 Alpine Immune Sciences $9.34 million 22.69 -$27.94 million ($1.34) -6.61

Eagle Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Immune Sciences. Alpine Immune Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and Alpine Immune Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpine Immune Sciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Alpine Immune Sciences has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 118.21%. Given Alpine Immune Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alpine Immune Sciences is more favorable than Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of Alpine Immune Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.8% of Alpine Immune Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Pharmaceuticals and Alpine Immune Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Pharmaceuticals 7.89% 7.87% 5.67% Alpine Immune Sciences -288.70% -66.38% -24.91%

Summary

Eagle Pharmaceuticals beats Alpine Immune Sciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Its product candidates also includes EP-4104, a dantrolene sodium for exertional heat stroke, as well as to treat organophosphate exposure; EP-5101 (PEMFEXY) for lung cancer and mesothelioma; EGL-5385-C-1701 (fulvestrant) for breast cancer; and Vasopressin injection, which is indicated to enhance blood pressure in adults with vasodilatory shock. The company has a strategic collaboration with Tyme Technologies, Inc. to advance oral SM-88 for the treatment of patients with cancer. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases. The company has a collaboration agreement with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company for the research, development, and commercialization of ALPN-101; and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to develop next-generation SPEAR T cell products. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

