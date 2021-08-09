Analyzing EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) and JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) and JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get EVmo alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for EVmo and JOYY, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A JOYY 0 0 5 0 3.00

JOYY has a consensus price target of $130.80, suggesting a potential upside of 166.50%. Given JOYY’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JOYY is more favorable than EVmo.

Profitability

This table compares EVmo and JOYY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVmo -75.41% -388.33% -78.68% JOYY 42.81% 2.39% 1.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EVmo and JOYY’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVmo $7.62 million 8.96 -$3.50 million N/A N/A JOYY $2.03 billion 1.92 $1.48 billion ($2.18) -22.51

JOYY has higher revenue and earnings than EVmo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.7% of JOYY shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of JOYY shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

EVmo has a beta of 4.32, indicating that its share price is 332% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JOYY has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JOYY beats EVmo on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVmo

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in March 2021. EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform. It also operates short-form video platform, such as Likee, a short-form video social platform that produces, uploads, views, shares, and comments on short-form videos on a daily basis. In addition, the company operates imo, a video communication platform; and Hago, a casual-game-oriented social platform that integrates various social features, such as live streaming chatrooms and karaoke. The company was formerly known as YY Inc. and changed its name to JOYY Inc. in December 2019. JOYY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for EVmo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVmo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.