Analyzing Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) and The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) and The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Save Foods and The Mosaic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Save Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A The Mosaic 1 7 8 0 2.44

The Mosaic has a consensus price target of $34.20, indicating a potential upside of 8.61%. Given The Mosaic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Mosaic is more favorable than Save Foods.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Save Foods and The Mosaic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Save Foods $230,000.00 112.40 -$1.59 million N/A N/A The Mosaic $8.68 billion 1.38 $666.10 million $0.85 37.05

The Mosaic has higher revenue and earnings than Save Foods.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.3% of The Mosaic shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of The Mosaic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Save Foods and The Mosaic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Save Foods N/A N/A N/A The Mosaic 14.25% 10.02% 4.86%

Summary

The Mosaic beats Save Foods on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Save Foods

Save Foods, Inc. engages in the research and development of green solutions for extending storability and shelf life of vegetables and fruits. The company was founded by Nimrod Ben-Yehuda on April 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co. engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients. The Potash segment owns and operates potash mines and production facilities in North America which produce potash-based crop nutrients, animal feed ingredients, and industrial products. The Mosaic Fertilizantes segment produces and sells phosphate and potash-based crop nutrients, and animal feed ingredients, in Brazil. The company was founded on October 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MN.

