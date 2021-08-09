Analyzing Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) and Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) and Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Triumph Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Triumph Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Wintrust Financial and Triumph Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wintrust Financial $1.90 billion 2.22 $292.99 million $4.68 15.78 Triumph Bancorp $382.50 million 5.38 $64.02 million $2.26 36.23

Wintrust Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Triumph Bancorp. Wintrust Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triumph Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Wintrust Financial and Triumph Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wintrust Financial 0 1 6 1 3.00 Triumph Bancorp 0 4 2 0 2.33

Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus price target of $81.13, suggesting a potential upside of 9.87%. Triumph Bancorp has a consensus price target of $74.01, suggesting a potential downside of 9.60%. Given Wintrust Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wintrust Financial is more favorable than Triumph Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Wintrust Financial and Triumph Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wintrust Financial 24.71% 12.34% 1.03% Triumph Bancorp 28.08% 17.14% 2.01%

Volatility & Risk

Wintrust Financial has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triumph Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wintrust Financial beats Triumph Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area. The Specialty Finance segment offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, out-sourced administrative services; and other specialty finance businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers wealth management services through Wintrust Investments, CTC, Great Lakes Advisors and CDEC; trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. The company was founded by Edward Joseph Wehmer on December 30, 1992 and is headquartered in Rosemont, IL.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services. The Banking segment relates to operations of TBK Bank, including loans originated under Triumph Commercial Finance, Triumph Healthcare Finance, and Triumph Premium Finance brands. The Corporate segment refers to the financing and investment activities, as well as the management and administrative expenses. The company was founded by Aaron P. Graft in November 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

