ANON (ANON) Price Tops $0.0026 on Top Exchanges

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, ANON has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One ANON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. ANON has a market cap of $19,619.77 and approximately $1.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001783 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00044002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00051844 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00124712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002429 BTC.

About ANON

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

