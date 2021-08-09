Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Price Target Raised to $5.50 at HC Wainwright

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

ATRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.96.

NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $4.10 on Friday. Antares Pharma has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antares Pharma will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 467,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,905.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth about $72,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

