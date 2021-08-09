Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) Director Daniel Marcel Legault Buys 12,500 Shares of Stock

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) Director Daniel Marcel Legault acquired 12,500 shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.02 per share, with a total value of C$12,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 776,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$791,821.92.

Daniel Marcel Legault also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Daniel Marcel Legault acquired 4,000 shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.57 per share, with a total value of C$14,280.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Daniel Marcel Legault acquired 4,000 shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.70 per share, with a total value of C$14,800.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Daniel Marcel Legault sold 75,000 shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$300,300.00.

Shares of ATE opened at C$1.42 on Monday. Antibe Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.87 and a 12-month high of C$7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 19.94, a current ratio of 21.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.50.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$2.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.63 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Antibe Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Antibe Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

