AntiMatter (MATTER) Tops 1-Day Volume of $839,983.00

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. AntiMatter has a market capitalization of $6.23 million and approximately $839,983.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AntiMatter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AntiMatter alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00053306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.42 or 0.00831609 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00106339 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00040181 BTC.

AntiMatter Profile

MATTER is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,310,610 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AntiMatter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AntiMatter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.