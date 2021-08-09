Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) & Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) and Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and Community Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Income REIT N/A -3.87% -0.94% Community Healthcare Trust 25.70% 4.92% 3.11%

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and Community Healthcare Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Income REIT $719.56 million 11.26 -$104.13 million $1.73 29.87 Community Healthcare Trust $75.68 million 16.27 $19.08 million $2.06 24.20

Community Healthcare Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apartment Income REIT. Community Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apartment Income REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Apartment Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Community Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Apartment Income REIT pays out 99.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Community Healthcare Trust pays out 83.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Community Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Community Healthcare Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Apartment Income REIT and Community Healthcare Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Income REIT 0 7 3 0 2.30 Community Healthcare Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67

Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus target price of $43.78, suggesting a potential downside of 15.27%. Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus target price of $51.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.98%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Apartment Income REIT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Apartment Income REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Community Healthcare Trust beats Apartment Income REIT on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

