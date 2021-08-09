Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.50.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on APEMY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:APEMY remained flat at $$59.89 on Monday. 61 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.06. Aperam has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
About Aperam
Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.
