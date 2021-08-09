Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APEMY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Aperam alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:APEMY remained flat at $$59.89 on Monday. 61 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.06. Aperam has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $2.5681 per share. This is a positive change from Aperam’s previous dividend of $2.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.24%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.