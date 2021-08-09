AppHarvest (APPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect AppHarvest to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect AppHarvest to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:APPH opened at $11.91 on Monday. AppHarvest has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

