Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) SVP Deirdre O’brien Sells 14,877 Shares

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.09. 48,815,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,952,086. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

