Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

APDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, May 14th.

APDN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.78. 199,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,032. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.00. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $13.64.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 135.50% and a negative net margin of 272.49%. The business had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth $535,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 34.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth $144,000. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.