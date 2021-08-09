Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Raised by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,954 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $288,093,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Applied Materials by 64.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,403,000 after buying an additional 74,778 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 63.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,234,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.42. 157,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,809,414. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.15. The firm has a market cap of $130.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $3,426,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,171 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,125. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

