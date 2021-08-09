Aptinyx (APTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Aptinyx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Aptinyx stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $175.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptinyx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

