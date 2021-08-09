AQR Capital Management LLC Has $157,000 Stake in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,923 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CEL-SCI were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVM. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CEL-SCI by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CEL-SCI by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CEL-SCI news, CEO Geert R. Kersten purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter R. Young bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,914 shares in the company, valued at $366,051.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 29,250 shares of company stock worth $247,980 in the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVM stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. CEL-SCI Co. has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $391.92 million, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.63.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.30). As a group, analysts expect that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

