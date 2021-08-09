AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 80.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 160,845 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,368,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,868,000 after buying an additional 971,438 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $893,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 39.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after buying an additional 684,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $11.57.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.21). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.29% and a negative net margin of 151.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Akebia Therapeutics Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

