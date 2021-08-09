AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTVT. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 178.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 227.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.10 million, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of -1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23. vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $4.75.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

vTv Therapeutics Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant PDE4 inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases.

