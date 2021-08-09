AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,924 Shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intellicheck were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 372,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 257,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 48,561 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 160,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

NASDAQ IDN opened at $8.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $161.69 million, a P/E ratio of -288.33 and a beta of 1.86.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.23%. Analysts forecast that Intellicheck, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IDN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellicheck has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Intellicheck Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

Read More: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.