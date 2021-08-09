AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,172 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTCT. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,293,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,130 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,101,000 after acquiring an additional 680,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,828,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $9,053,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,210,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,053,000 after acquiring an additional 182,088 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $352,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PTCT shares. Truist lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

PTCT opened at $39.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $70.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.95.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.54% and a negative net margin of 82.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

