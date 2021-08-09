Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Stock Position Lowered by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC lessened its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,274,971 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,080,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Archrock by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 487,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 152,410 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Archrock by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 101,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 32,277 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Archrock by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 21,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 64,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $625,821.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,113 shares of company stock worth $2,229,382. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archrock stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 14,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.80. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Archrock had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 5.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

