Arcos Dorados (ARCO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Arcos Dorados to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $559.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 73.32% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. On average, analysts expect Arcos Dorados to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

NYSE:ARCO opened at $6.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.39. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $6.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.1086 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARCO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Arcos Dorados presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.78.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.