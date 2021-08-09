Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

ARD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ardagh Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ardagh Group during the first quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

ARD stock opened at $24.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.24. The company has a market capitalization of $449.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,205.00 and a beta of 1.21. Ardagh Group has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $28.33.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 120.19% and a negative net margin of 0.08%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

