ArdCoin Achieves Market Cap of $16.62 Million (ARDX)

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One ArdCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0598 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. ArdCoin has a market capitalization of $16.62 million and approximately $120,941.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ArdCoin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ArdCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00052013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.57 or 0.00814829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00103687 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00039958 BTC.

About ArdCoin

ARDX is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com . ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

ArdCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArdCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArdCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.